Kansas unlikely to pass hate crimes bill after sports-bar shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are unlikely to advance a bill to toughen the punishment for hate crimes two weeks after a gunman killed a man and wounded two more in an Olathe shooting that may have been racially-motivated.

The Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony Wednesday. The bill would double the sentences for hate crimes and require the state attorney general’s office to collect data on them.

The hearing comes two weeks after one man from India was killed and another injured in a shooting the FBI is investigating as a possible hate crime.

The hearing was scheduled before the shooting happened. A third man was also injured when he intervened. Adam Purinton is jailed on murder and attempted murder charges in the case.

The proposed hate crimes law isn’t new but sponsor Sen. David Haley says Kansas is being portrayed as intolerant since the shooting.