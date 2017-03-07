Riley County Arrests March 7

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for motor vehicle theft in the 900 block of Juliette Ave. on March 6, 2017 at approximately 9:35 AM. Officers listed Charle Charleton, 66, of Manhatt an, as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect stole her 1996 Saturn SE, which also contained a brown backpack. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $770.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Allan Ruboyianes, 32, of Junction City, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on March 6, 2017 at approximately 7:20 PM. Ruboyianes was arrested on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Ruboyianes was given no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.