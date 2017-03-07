K-State Rotaract Club Walk for Water 2017

Walk for Water is a nationwide event created by Water Missions International, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing clean water to poverty stricken countries a nd communities around the world where they have no access to safe drinking water. University organizations across the U.S. put on their own Walk for Water event, where all proceeds are donated to Water Missions International Organization, to be used in the international communities where they are needed most; to provide safe water and sanitation.

The event itself is a 5K WALK, where participants will carry buckets filled with water (as much as you can comfortably carry) on a 5K route through KSU campus. The route serves as a physical representation of the distance that woman and children around the world have to walk everyday to access safe drinking water. In addition to raising money and awareness to a great cause, there will be live music, outdoor family games, and food for people to enjoy after the walk.

Packet pickup and the race begin and end in Bosco Plaza. The route will travel through KSU campus. Participants should arrive early, at 9 a.m. to pickup their t-shirt, race packet, and bucket.

The money from your registration will be donated to Water Missions International to help build water infrastructure in communities around the globe without access to clean water. Note: only cards will be accepted.