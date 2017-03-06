Riley County Arrests March 6

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 2200 block of College Ave. on March 3, 2017 at approximately 11:00 AM. Officers listed Nicholas Jones, 22, of Manhattan, Jacob Biller, 20, of Manhattan, TK Mcwhertor, 21, of Manhattan, Samuel Chadick, 20, of Manahttan, and Justin Keskett, 20, of Manhattan, as victims when they reported that an unknown suspect entered their apartments during the night and took money from them. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Police ask that anyone with information co ntact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for rape in the northwest part of Manhattan on March 3, 2017. A 51 year old female reported that a 46 year old male known to her raped her the night of January 27, 2017. Due to the nature of the crimes alleged, no additional information will be released.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center on March 3, 2017 at approximately 2:30 PM. Officers listed Thi Ngol Duyen, 27, of Manhattan, as the victim when an unknown suspect took her iPad Air 2 while at work. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $600.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 2500 block of Candle Crest Cir. on March 3, 2017 at approximately 3:30 PM. Officers listed Esther Roberson, 32, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported that a suspect known to her took 3 rings and a bracelet from her house while house sitting for her. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $9.411.00.

Wendell Parrish, 34, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on March 3, 2017 at approximately 5:05 PM. Parrish was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated battery and domestic battery. Parrish’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Dana Martinez, 47, of Clay Center, Kansas, was arrested in the 6300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on March 4, 2017 at approximately 12:40 AM. Martinez was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Martinez’s bond was set at $15,000.00. Martinez was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 1000 block of N. Mill Point Cir. on March 4, 2017 at approximately 1:05 PM. Officers listed Audra Weber, 16, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect entered her vehicle and took a wallet and a duffle bag full of dance shoes. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $556.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers responded to a report of an injury accident at Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. on March 4, 2017 at approximately 1:40 PM. When officers arrived, they found that Mary Pittala, 51, of Kansas City, Missouri, had been struck while riding her bicycle by Evan Weishaar, 30, of Manhattan, who was driving a work truck. Pittala was transported to Via Christi for treatment. No citations were issued at the scene of the accident.

Officers filed a report for rape in the northeast part of Manhattan on March 4, 2017. Officers listed a 20 year old female as the victim when she reported that a 23 year old male known to her rape her in the early morning hours of March 4, 2017. Due to the nature of the crimes alleged, no further information will be released.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 1600 block of McCain Ln. on March 5, 2017 at approximately 5:55 PM. Officers listed Jonathan Reams, 20, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that 2 suspects known to him battered him.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.