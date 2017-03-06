Report: Winter wheat condition mixed amid warm, dry weather

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An early snapshot of winter wheat fields in Kansas shows wide variations as the majority of the state remains warm and dry.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 22 percent of the wheat crop in Kansas is in poor to very poor condition. About 35 percent is rated as fair with 43 percent in good to excellent condition.

Rain and hail were reported in only a few southeastern counties this past week. Elsewhere, high winds are raising concerns of wildfires.

Topsoil moisture is rated as short to very short across 62 percent of the state.

Livestock producers are now in the midst of their calving and lambing seasons. The agency is reporting calving progress as 42 percent, while lambing is 55 percent finished.