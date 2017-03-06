Aggieville Community Vision Update

The City of Manhattan is leading an initiative to capture and implement a community-wide vision for the future development of Aggieville. The process began early in 2016 and has resulted in a comprehensive and cohesive planning document with a clear direction for future development and civic improvements in the district.

The document responds to the issues and opportunities identified through research and community input received through focus group meetings and a community survey yielding more than 4,200 responses. The collected data was compiled and analyzed in the State of the ‘Ville Report. See the full survey results

The plan will go to the Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board for consideration on March 20 and the City Commission for adoption on April 4.