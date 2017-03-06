2,500 Manhattan residents to receive 2017 Community Survey

Approximately 2,500 Manhattan residents will be receiving the City of Manhattan’s 2017 Community Survey in their mailboxes this week. The survey was mailed to a random sample of Manhattan addresses.

Residents will be asked to weigh in on the level of satisfaction with city services and support for future projects. The survey also asks basic demographic information such as household size, income and length of residency. The survey should be completed by someone older than 18 in the household. All responses will be kept confidential.

Results from the 2017 Community Survey will be benchmarked against results from the 2015 survey. The results will also help the Manhattan City Commission and staff determine areas of priority for the community.

This year, residents will have the option of filling out the mail survey and returning it in the pre-addressed, stamped envelope, or using a web address and unique password to complete the survey online.

“We wanted to provide a convenient option for our residents, and we’re hoping that will encourage even more participation,” said Kiel Mangus, assistant city manager.

Responses are due by April 6. Results will be presented to the Manhattan City Commission this summer.