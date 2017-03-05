Crews across Kansas battle Saturday wild fires

RENO COUNTY – Fire crews were busy fighting grass fires in several areas of Kansas on Saturday as a result of the dry, windy conditions

Fire crews battled a large grass fire on Kansas 18 highway in the area of T Road in Rooks County late Saturday afternoon. Officials temporarily closed Kansas 18 from Damar to Palco.

Just before 2:30 p.m. in Reno County fire crews were called to a fire along 43rd east of old Kansas 61. By the time crews arrived the fire had spread as far north as 69th, according to Deputy Fire Chief Doug Hanen.

Over 40 units and 100 firefighters were helping fight the blaze. They had it 75 percent contained late Saturday. Two sheds were damaged, according to Hanen. There were no injuries reported. Reno County Commissioners signed a disaster declaration in order to seek assistance from the state.

Cause of the fires is still under investigation.