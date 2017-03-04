Kan. teen dies, 2 hospitalized after ejected when pickup hits tree

NEOSHO COUNTY- A Kansas teen died in an accident just before 4a.m. on Saturday in Neosho County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Chevy pickup driven by Nickolas LeviGofourth,16, Independence, was eastbound on 10th road two miles north of Dennis.

The pickup traveled off the roadway into westbound ditch, hit a tree at the driver’s side door, and flipped. The driver and a passenger were ejected.

Gofourth was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics.

Passengers in the pickup Michael Wayne Curtis Killough, 17, and Pete Bryan Rehmert,

18, both of Thayer, were transported to Labette County Medical Center.

They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.