K-State announces $6 million in budget cuts

ansas State makes $6 million budget reduction

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State officials say the university will reduce its budget by $6 million.

President Richard Myers said Friday the cuts to the current fiscal year budget are in response to a drop in enrollment and uncertain state funding.

The Manhattan Mercury reports (http://bit.ly/2mntkTS ) the cuts represent a 2.21 percent across-the-board reduction. Department heads will be responsible for determining how the reductions will be implemented.

Myers says the cuts will allow the university to continue to provide scholarships and respond to a deficit in its central scholarship account.

He said the university’s future funding remains uncertain because the Kansas Legislature is still putting a budget together and hasn’t chosen to raise taxes to respond to a budget deficit.