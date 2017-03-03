Shaolin Warriors bring Kung Fu prowess to McCain Auditorium

Direct from China, the Shaolin Warriors will bring skill, artistry and death-defying martial arts to Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, as part of the McCain Performance Series.

As masters of Kung Fu and representing over a thousand years of Chinese martial arts culture, Shaolin Warriors will present a fully choreographed stage production that follows the journey from a young child’s initiation into the monastery, to achieving fully fledged warrior status through meticulous training and study.

Tickets for Shaolin Warriors are available at the McCain Auditorium box office, online at k-state.edu/mccain, or by calling 785-532-6428. Tickets for K-State students and kids 18 and under are half-price. Other discounts are available for seniors, military, K-State faculty and staff, and groups of 10 or more.