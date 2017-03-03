Riley County Arrests March 3

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officers filed a report for aggravated arson and domestic battery in the southwest part of Manhattan on March 2, 2017 when a 39 year old male reported that a 36 year old fe male known to him set his bed on fire and struck him with a cell phone. Due to the nature of the allegations made, no additional information will be released.

Catrina Profit, 23, of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on March 2, 2017 at approximately 5:40 PM. Profit was arrested on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Profit’s bond was set at $6,000.00, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Cody Loberg, 25, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 2600 block of Kimball Ave. on March 2, 2017 at approximately 8:30 PM. Loberg was arrested for driving while license revoked and driving while habitual violator. Loberg’s bond was set at $5,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Phoenix Patterson, 20, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was arrested in the 1200 block of Moro St. on March 2, 2017 at approximately 11:45 PM. Patterson was arrested for minor in consumption, unlawful use of driver’s license, and possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant. Patterson’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Patterson was not confined at the time of this report.

