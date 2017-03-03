North Central Kansas Student a Truman Scholarship Finalist

LAWRENCE — Two KU juniors are finalists for Harry S. Truman Scholarships, which provide up to $30,000 for graduate study, according to a media release from the University of Kansas.

The awards are given to college juniors for leadership in public service. The Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation reviewed more than 750 files from 315 institutions before selecting its finalists.

From that pool, the foundation chose 199 finalists from 136 institutions. Those students will now compete for about 60 awards.

KU’s finalists:

Taylor Zabel of Smith Center is majoring in biochemistry. He graduated from Smith Center Junior-Senior High School. He is the son of John and Laura Zabel. At KU, Zabel has been involved in the University Honors Program, Student Senate, is on the advisory board of KU’s Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS) and was active in the Provost’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Group. He has held national internships with the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta and with the National Institutes of Health

The other finalist is Tomas Green of Lynnwood, Washington. He is majoring in chemical engineering and minoring in public policy.

The foundation will interview finalists in March and April before announcing the 2017 Class of Truman Scholars in late April.

The awards are selected on the criteria including an extensive record of campus and community service, commitment to a career in government or the nonprofit and advocacy sectors, communication skills and a high probability of becoming a “change agent,” and a strong academic record with likely acceptance to the graduate school of the candidate’s choice. The campus nomination process is coordinated through the Office of Fellowships & Scholarships, which is housed in the University Honors Program and open to all KU undergraduates.

Scholars receive priority admission and supplemental financial aid at some premier graduate institutions, leadership training, career and graduate school counseling, and special internship opportunities within the federal government.

Since 1981, 18 KU students have become Truman scholars. Ashlie Koehn was the last KU student to receive the honor in 2015.

The Truman Scholarship Foundation was established by Congress in 1975 as the federal memorial to President Harry S. Truman.