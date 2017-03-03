Kansas woman admits using a gun in series of vandalism

BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in central Kansas are investigating a suspect for a series of vandalism using a gun.

On February 10, Police responded to a complaint of vandalism to the Yoga Central studio, 6003 10th Street in Great Bend.

Security camera footage showed a person pulling up in front of the studio, getting out of a van, and shooting several rounds through the front of the studio.

Detectives quickly found that several other area law enforcement agencies were investigating similar occurrences.

A jailer at the Pawnee County Jail recognized the suspect as someone that had recently been booked into their jail.

Using this information detectives were able to locate a suspect for the crime in Rush County.

In subsequent interviews, the suspect Michele Cresci confessed that she was the person in the video of the Yoga Central shooting.

The Rush County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cresci for charges related to Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation.

The Great Bend Police Department is currently in the process of arranging for charges to be pressed against Cresci in Barton County as well.