Fort Riley Spouses Club Casino Night Tomorrow!

The Fort Riley Spouses Club invites you to join in this Saturday night for casino games, dinner, cash bar, and dancing, as well as a silent and live auction!

The event is open to the public (18+ only) and will run from 5 to 10 p.m. at Riley’s Conference Center.

Dress in any Vegas Fashion – from the Rat Pack to Hangover shenanigans (keep it tasteful). A prize will be awarded to the best dressed!

Advance ticket sales are now closed, however you may purchase tickets at the door!

*The first 5 walk-ins may purchase tickets for $25 which include dinner, drink ticket, and $5 in chips to play casino games!

*After the first 5 tickets are sold, tickets will be $20 and will include drink ticket, and $5 in chips to play casino games (dinner not included, and you may have to stand during the live auction)

Funds raised will benefit awardees of the 2016-2017 FRSC Community Outreach Grants.

For more information: http:// www.fortrileyspousesclub.or g/upcoming-events