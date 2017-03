Don’t miss the 2017 Flint Hills Home Show March 4th & 5th at the National Guard Armory in Manhattan. Explore 40,000 sq ft of indoor exhibits, food, kids play area and more.

This is a great event for brand new homes or homes needing renovation. Come see the latest in technology innovation for your home!

Location: National Guard Armory – 721 Levee Drive

Admission: $5 ticket available at the door

Saturday – 9 AM to 5 PM

Sunday – 11 AM to 4 PM