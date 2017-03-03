2nd Annual MH1K Saturday

Back for a 2nd year is the MH1K!

This short and sweet 1k (.62 miles) runs from Goodnow Park to the top of Bluemont Hill (Manhattan Hill).

The race will be run in waves with 5 runners starting every 30 seconds, faster runners starting first to avoid bottle necks. It will also be capped this year to the first 200 people to sign up.

Every runner will receive a premium race T-shirt and a finisher medal when you cross the finish line at the top.

Packet Pick-up: March 2nd & 3rd from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Manhattan Running Company and on race day in Goodnow Park from 9 – 10a.m.

Race Time: MH1K will start at 10:00 a.m.