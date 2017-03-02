Update on Structure Fire at 700 North Manhattan Avenue

The structure fire that occurred at 700 North Manhattan Avenue has been ruled accidental by fire investigators due to self-heating of floor finishing materials. Fire investigators from the Manhattan Fire Department and Kansas Office of the State Fire Marshal c onducted the origin and cause investigation, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Damage estimates for the building 700 N. Manhattan Ave., formerly Dusty Bookshelf, are listed as $550,000 for the structure and $123,000 for the contents. The damage estimate for Varsity Donuts located at 704 N. Manhattan Ave. is listed as $10,000 to the structure and $75,000 for the contents, and Thread located at 1224 Moro St. is listed as $4,000 for structure and $60,000 to the contents. The total loss for all three structures and the contents is estimated at $822,000.

The Manhattan Fire Department would like to thank Radina’s, Aggieville Business Association, and other businesses that offered to help, as well as Riley County EMS, Riley County Police Department, and the City of Manhattan for their assistance.