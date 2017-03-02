Sanders Named Lee Elementary School Principal

Mindy Sanders has been named the principal of Lee Elementary School. Sanders currently serves as the Assistant Principal at Frank V. Bergman Elementary School in Manhattan, KS and as a Clinical Instructor for USD 383 in conjunction with Kansas State University. S he has served Bergman Elementary School in that capacity since 2010. Prior to that, she was a Math Enrichment teacher and a 4th grade teacher at Bergman and a 1st grade teacher at Sunset Elementary School in Salina, KS. She has a B.A. in Education from Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, KS, She also holds a M.A. in Education and a M.S in School Leadership from Baker University in Baldwin City, KS. She is currently working on her Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Baker University.

“Over the last several years, I have had the opportunity to meet many members of the Lee Elementary School community and to witness their dedication to student excellence,” states Sanders. “I feel like the luckiest person in the world to have the opportunity to be a part of their team. What a great time to be a Lee Longhorn!”

“Mindy Sanders has worked tirelessly to gain experience and expertise during her six years as Assistant to the Principal at Bergman Elementary. Ms. Sanders has repeatedly demonstrated she is ready to be an excellent leader of a school,” states Superintendent Dr. Marvin Wade. “I look forward to working with Ms. Sanders as she transitions to her new leadership role as Principal of Lee Elementary School.”

Sanders will begin her new position on August 1, 2017. She replaces Dr. Nancy Kole who is retiring at the end of the school year.