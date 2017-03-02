Riley County Arrests March 2

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers with the Riley County Police Department filed a report for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and kidnapping in the northwest section of Manhattan on March 1, 2017. An 18 year old female reported that a 22 year old male known to her committed the listed offenses while driving her home. Due to the nature of the crimes alleged, no further information will be released.

Officers filed a report from criminal damage to property in the 2400 block of Woodway Dr. on March 1, 2017 at approximately 2:05 PM. Officers listed Stephen Losey, 29, of Manhattan, Jerry Losey, 26, of Manhattan, and Kristin Nomura, 26, of Manhattan, as victims when they reported that an unknown suspect keyed their parked vehicles. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

