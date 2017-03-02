UPDATE: Building in Aggieville fire a total loss

MANHATTAN – Officials are still working to determine the cause of Thursday morning’s fire in Aggieville.

Just before 4a.m. the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 700 N. Manhattan Avenue previously the Dusty Bookshelf, for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-story commercial structure with heavy smoke showing from the east end of the building, according to a media release from the Manhattan Fire Department.

Crews initiated an interior attack but after multiple attempts were unsuccessful at extinguishing the fire. With conditions worsening, the decision was made to transition to a defensive attack fighting the fire from outside the building. The fire reached a second alarm before it was contained within approximately three hours. A total of 30 firefighters responded on 7 fire apparatus with units still on scene at the time of this release.

No injuries have been reported. One cat was rescued from a neighboring business.

The building was a two-story commercial building that was under a building permit, with the name of the new business being Co-op. The building is considered a total loss.

The owner is listed as Sherilyn and Roger Bender of Sunrise Beach, Mo.

There is also smoke damage to Varsity Donuts, 704 N. Manhattan, and Thread, 1224 Moro St. Both businesses are currently closed.

The intersection of North Manhattan and Moro is also closed until further notice.

The fire cause is under investigation at this time. The Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County Police Department, Kansas Office of the State Marshal Fire (OSFM), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will conducting a joint investigation.

