Riley County Arrests March 1

Officers with the Riley County Police Department filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of Garden Way on February 28, 2017 at approximately 12:15 PM. Officers listed Kimberly Rosemond, 28, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported that an unknown suspect keyed her silver Chevrolet SUV. The total loss associated with this case is app roximately $1,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Alex Herren, 22, of Hoisington, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on February 28, 2017 at approximately 2:45 PM. Herren was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Herren’s bond was set at $10,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Andrew Jones, 38, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on February 28, 2017 at approximately 3:25 PM. Jones was arrested on 3 Riley County District Court warrants for failure to appear, 1 Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, and a Riley County District Court warrant for making false writing and theft. Jones total bond was set at $15,410.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers responded to a single vehicle rollover accident in the 12400 block of Homestead Rd. in Riley, Kansas on February 28, 2017 at approximately 3:45 PM. When officers arrived on scene, they found that a GMC SUV, driven by Nathan Lowe, 16, of Manhattan, had rolled over. Cassidy Emmel, 14, of Riley, Kansas, was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Via Christi for treatment. Renee Wilbrandt, 14, of Riley, Kansas, was also in the vehicle, but was not transported. No citations were issued at the scene of the accident.

Ashley Wright, 23, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on February 28, 2017 at approximately 7:30 PM. Wright was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation and a Wabaunsee County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Wright’s bond was set at $5,000.00 for the probation violation warrant and issued no bond for the failure to appear warrant. Wright was not confined at the time of this report.

