K-State Wind Ensemble Concert Sunday

The K-State Wind Ensemble, directed by Dr. Frank Tracz, will perform this Sunday at All Faiths Chapel Auditorium.and is free to attend.
This performance will feature the finest original works and transcriptions for concert band and wind ensemble. The Chamber Winds program also focuses on a variety of original works written for chamber winds of varying instrumentation.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and is free to attend.
The remaining 2016-2017 concert schedule includes:
|March 5, 2017
AFC
7:30pm
|“Nothing to Fear, Nothing to Doubt” – Jess Langston-Turner
“The Hearts’s Reflection” – Daniel Elder
“Escapades” – John Williams (Dr. Anna Wytko, A.Sax Soloist)
“Concerto for Sax Quartet” – David Maslanka
“Marching Song of Democracy” – Percy Grainger
|April 30, 2017
AFC
3:30pm
| “Pale Blue on Deep” – Aaron Perrine
“Rhapsody In Blue” – George Gershwin (Amanda Arrington, Piano Soloist)
“Australian Up-Country Tune” – Percy Grainger (Dr. Ron Hufstader, Guest Conductor)
“Trumpet Concerto” TBA, (Nancy Taylor, Trumpet Soloist)
“Angel of Mercy” – David Maslanka
“Dance of the Jesters” – Peter I. Tchaikovsky, Trans. by: Ray E. Cramer