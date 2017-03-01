K-State Wind Ensemble Concert Sunday

The K-State Wind Ensemble, directed by Dr. Frank Tracz, will perform this Sunday at All Faiths Chapel Auditorium.and is free to attend.

This performance will feature the finest original works and transcriptions for concert band and wind ensemble. The Chamber Winds p rogram also focuses on a variety of original works written for chamber winds of varying instrumentation.

The remaining 2016-2017 concert schedule includes: