Community partners to lead EMS training at Fort Riley

Emergency Medical Services personnel from the Fort Riley, Manhattan and
Junction City Fire Departments will take part in sports injury training
Thursday. The training is hosted by the Fort Riley Fire Department.
The day-long course will focus on the initial treatment of sports related
injuries, specifically spinal injuries suffered by football players.
The class will be taught by athletic trainers from collegiate and high
school sports programs and health and rehabilitation facilities from around
the state of Kansas. They are:
Dr. Phillip Vardiman, Kansas State University
Dr. David Fitzhugh, Fort Hays State University
Mr. Mark Padfield, Tonganoxie High School / Lawrence Memorial Hospital
Mr. Chris Fleming, Wichita Fire Department and Inspire Health & Performance
Trainers will provide classroom instruction in the morning and hands-on
training in the afternoon.