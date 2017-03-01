Ammonia leak forces evacuations, closes school in Salina

SALINE COUNTY -Emergency crews in Salina are dealing with a sizable ammonia leak at the Tony’s Pizza Factory.

Just after 2:30 a.m., crews were sent to the plant at Schilling and Centennial Road after report of the leak, according to Troy Long with the Salina Fire Department

Ammonia covered an area on the roof that measured 25′ x 25′ and was 6-inches thick in a frozen state. The ammonia is expected to convert to a gas form when the sun comes up later in the morning.

The Code Red emergency phone system was used to alert neighborhoods in the area of the leak and they were given the option of staying inside their homes or voluntary evacuation.

Some area residents did choose to leave.

Long stressed this is not an imminent danger situation, but plans for a shelter and transportation of people from the area was being prepared if needed.

The Salina Fire Department asked employees of Eldorado Bus and the Fed Ex drop off store not to report to work Wednesday.

The fire department is requesting USD 305 to keep Schilling Elementary School closed Wednesday.

Long said shutting down the leak is a slow process.

The Salina Fire Department has called one shift back for additional staff.

There have been no injuries.