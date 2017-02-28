Temporary roads to be put into use at West Anderson

More changes to the traffic control at the West Anderson project are expected this week. New striping will be installed beginning Tuesday, Feb. 28, and the public will begi n fully using the temporary roads in place at the intersection of Anderson Avenue, Kimball Avenue and Scenic Drive later this week. Stop signs will be in place to control the flow of traffic.

This traffic control will be in place for approximately 3 months to facilitate the demolition of the current intersection and the construction of a roundabout.

A 20 mph speed limit remains in effect throughout the construction zone. Please use caution and obey all traffic signs posted in the area.