Spring Cleanup coming soon!

Manhattan’s Spring Cleanup effort is just around the corner! The annual event allows residents to clean up their properties with free haul away for most items.
The city will only pick up yard waste, tree limbs and branches if properly bagged and stacked as follows:
- Place all yard waste (grass clippings and leaves) in yard waste paper bags, available at many local retailers. If you use plastic bags, we won’t pick it up.
- Create separate piles on the curb for yard waste and limbs and branches.
- Stack branches in a loose pile; don’t use rope or twine to tie them together. Do not mix scrap lumber and branches. Scrap lumber will be picked up by participating refuse contractors on your regular trash pickup day and location.
- Have your items on the curb and ready for pickup by 7 a.m. on your scheduled day. Crews will check each area only once.
No major household appliances, tires, batteries, concrete or rock rubble, construction or demolition debris, or household hazardous waste will be collected. Take all household hazardous waste, paint, thinners, lubricants, herbicides, insecticides, etc., to the Riley County Noxious Weed Department at 6245 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Participating refuse contractors will pick up all trash and debris during their normal route and only for their customers. If you do not have a contract for refuse services with one of the participating contractors, you are responsible for your own disposal. Trash and debris must be stacked next to the location of regular trash pickup on the day of regular service.
Participating contractors:
|A1 Trash Service
|785-587-0229
|Average Joe’s Trash Service
|785-537-2228
|B&L Trash Service
|785-539-8698
|Howie’s Enterprises
|785-776-8352
|Joe Mallon Trash Service
Joe Mallon Trash Service
|785-494-2385