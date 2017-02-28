Spring Cleanup coming soon!

No major household appliances, tires, batteries, concrete or rock rubble, construction or demolition debris, or household hazardous waste will be collected. Take all household hazardous waste, paint, thinners, lubricants, herbicides, insecticides, etc., to the Riley County Noxious Weed Department at 6245 Tuttle Creek Blvd.

Participating refuse contractors will pick up all trash and debris during their normal route and only for their customers. If you do not have a contract for refuse services with one of the participating contractors, you are responsible for your own disposal. Trash and debris must be stacked next to the location of regular trash pickup on the day of regular service.

Participating contractors: