Social Security Numbers Stolen From KC-Area School Employees

By Sam Zeff

A major data breach is being investigated in the Independence School District.

The school district employees were alerted to the scam in an email sent last Thursday.

In it, the business office says the “the names, social security numbers, addresses and earnings” of every employee was stolen in a phishing scam, where the crooks use fake emails or websites to steal person information.

The information was used to file fraudulent income tax returns, according to the email.

A fraud investigation is underway by the FBI and the Independence Police Department.

The district urged those who received a letter from the IRS saying their social security number was used to file a fraudulent return to file their own police complaint.

Police say as of Monday at least 15 district employees have done so.

According to the police report filed by the district the scam happened on Jan. 20th. It was report to IPD a month later.

“Upon learning of the issue, our school district team promptly began an investigation, notified law enforcement, engaged cybersecurity professionals to assist us, and took steps to prevent further unauthorized access,” according to the email.

The IRS says phishing scams top the list of tax scams this year as it did last year.

Repeated calls to the Independence School District were not returned.

