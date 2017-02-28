Riley County Arrests February 28

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officers with the Riley County Police Department filed a report for vehicle burglary in the 400 block of S. 4th St. on February 27, 2017 at approximately 1:45 PM. Officers l isted Miles Sprague, 47, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect entered his his vehicle and took approximately $300.00 in currency, as well as 2 cell phones and a tablet. The total loss associated with this report is approximately $530.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Garden Way on February 27, 2017 at approximately 5:00 PM. Officers listed Heather Williamson, 24, of Manhattan, and Jaiann Destina, 18, of Manhattan, as victims when a suspect known to them got in an argument with them. Williamson reported that the female suspect cut her arm with a box cutter and broke her phone. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $100.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery (domestic) in Manhattan when a 23 year old female reported that a male known to her stabbed her with a knife during an argument. Storm Fleetwood, 23, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1300 block of Laramie St. on February 27, 2017 at approximately 3:45 PM. Fleetwood was arrested for aggravated battery. Fleetwood’s bond was set at $10,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report. Due to the nature of the crime, no other information will be released.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 400 block of Laramie on February 27, 2017 at approximately 9:35 PM. Officers listed William Wallace, 27, of Manhattan, James Patterson, 24, of Manhattan, and Jason Schad, 27, of Manhattan as the victims when they reported that an unknown suspect entered their residence while they were sleeping and took an Xbox One, 2 Xbox One controllers, 6 Xbox One games, and approximately $25.00 in cash. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $735.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for vehicle theft in the 2000 block of Hillview Dr. on February 27, 2017 at approximately 8:10 PM. Officers listed Lacey Gibson, 34, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported that her vehicle had been taken by an unknown suspect sometime between 10:00 PM on February 24, 2017, and noon on February 25, 2017. Gibson reported that the vehicle was returned at approximately noon on February 25, 2017. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $12,500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officerse filed a report for aggravated burglary and aggravated battery in the 400 block of S. Juliette Ave. on February 28, 2017 at approximately 5:50 AM. Officers listed Jessica Miller, 34, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported that a female suspect known to her forced open her door and attacked her with a knife. Carmen Johnson, 34, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 500 block of S. 15th St. for aggravated burlary and aggravated battery. Johnson’s bond was set at $20,000.00, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

