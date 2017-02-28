Marshall pleased with Trump’s Executive order on EPA, WOTUS

WASHINGTON, D.C.) – Congressman Roger Marshall released the following statement regarding President Trump’s executive order asking the EPA to repeal the Waters of the U.S. rule:

“President Trump’s executive order calling for the EPA to repeal the detrimental Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule is a promise delivered for Kansas farmers and ranchers.

Members of our state’s agriculture community spent the better part of the last decade trying to operate under the burdensome and uninformed regulations imposed by the Obama administration. Today’s executive order is an exciting step in rolling back these harmful policies.

We commend the Trump Administration’s bold action.