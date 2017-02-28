Cancer patients and survivors needed for clinical trial evaluating cardiovascular health

The Clinical Integrative Physiology Laboratory in the kinesiology department is currently recruiting participants for a clinical trial focused on learning more about the e ffects of chemotherapy on cardiovascular health.

Qualified participants include:

Patients diagnosed with cancer who have been — or will be — treated with chemotherapy.

Cancer survivors treated with chemotherapy within the last five years.

Participants will be financially compensated for their time.

Please contact Shelbi Sutterfield at shelbis@k-state.edu for more information.

This study has been reviewed by the Institutional Review Board and received approval No. 8425. Clinical Trial: NCT03062878, ClinicalTrials.gov.