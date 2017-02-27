Riley County Arrests February 27

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Over the weekend approximately twenty-two (22) victims reported having their vehicle windows damaged in the southwest (SW) portion of Manhattan. A BB style type of weapon is suspected to have been used in the commission of the crimes.

On February 24, 2017 at around 8:00 A.M. twenty-six (26) year old Brock A. Baker Odell (residing in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road) was arrested in the 900 block of Pierre Street on a Pottawatomie County Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear. Odell w as released to Deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

On February 24, 2017 at around 9:00 A.M. forty-six (46) year old Barbara Flores reported that her Gray 1998 Dodge Ram 3500 conversion panel van valued at $2,500.00 was stolen from the 1300 block of Temple Lane. Officers from Missouri located the vehicle in Oak Grove Missouri and arrested thirty-eight (38) year old Andrew Jones on Manhattan, Kansas ofr being in possession of a stolen vehicle. Jones is currently in custody in Missouri.

On February 24, 2017 at around 11:45 A.M. eighteen (18) year old Adam Goldstein reported that an unknown person(s) entered his residence through an unlocked door as he slept and stole electronic items as well as cash. Total loss was estimated at $1,000.00. Officer filed an Aggravated Burglary report. The investigation is on-going.

On February 24, 2017 at around 5:40 P.M. twenty-two (22) year old Junction City resident Joshua P. Kossmann was arrested at the Riley County Law Enforcement Center on a Pottawatomie County Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear. Kossmann was released after posting $300.00 bond.

On February 24, 2017 at around 8:00 P.M. Fifty-five (55) year old After Eackles reported that his white 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 van was stolen from the 400 block of Houston Street. The van has the business name Manhattan Mobile Wash on the side of the vehicle. Loss was estimated at $5000.00.

on February 24, 2017 at around 7:50 P.M. twenty-four (24) year old Yiping Zhu reported that she had been battered at her residence in the 1600 block of Hillcrest by an acquaintance. Upon investigation twenty-four (24) year old Hongyu Shi was arrested for Aggravated Battery. Shi is currently confined on $20,000.00 bond.

On February 25, 2017 at around 1:50 A.M. officers witnessed a physical altercation at N. Manhattan Ave. and Moro. While dispersing the fight an officer was battered. Officers arrested twenty-four year old Samuel Santibanez, IV (residing in the 1000 block of N. 10th Street in Manhattan) for Disorderly Conduct, Interference with a law enforcement officer, and Battery to a law enforcement officer. Santibanez was released on $4,000.00 bond. Officers also arrested twenty-two (22) year old Khanse Reidek-Lucas of Edwardsville, Kansas for possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol. Lucas was released on $1,000.00 bond. The officer did not suffer injury.

On February 25, 2017 at around 2:00 A.M. twenty (20) year old Gerardo Trujillo J.R. and twenty-two (22) year old Phillip Crane (both of Ft. Riley) were battered in the 300 block of N. 15th Street. Upon further investigation it was discovered that Trujillo’s hat and eye glasses were stolen, loss estimated at $30.00. Crane suffered a cut to his hand and face that required treatment. Officers filed an Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Battery report. The investigation is on-going.

On February 25, 2017 at around 6:10 P.M. forty-eight (48) year old Kevin Jenkins reported that a 75 gallon fish tank, 30 pair of military uniforms (BDU/ACU’s), along with two sleeping bags were stolen from outside the back door of his residence located in the 1500 block of Colorado Street. Officers filed a larceny report. Loss was estimated at $2,950.00. The investigation is on-going.

On February 26, 2017 at around 6:00 P.M. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by thirty-four (34) year old Douglas L. Green, Jr. (residing in the 200 block of S. Manhattan Ave.) in the 1100 block of Ft. Riley Blvd. Green was ultimately arrested for Driving while suspended, Driving while a habitual violator, and Operating a vehicle without a ignition interlock device. Green was released on $6,000.00 bond.

