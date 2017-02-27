Fire Damages Ogden Home

A fire at an Ogden duplex Saturday night required the aid of five local fire departments.

Crews with the Manhattan Fire Department first arrived at the home, 201 11th Street, shortly after 11:30 p.m. before the Ogden, Keats, Hunters Island, and Fort Riley firefighters arrived on the scene. All the occupants were outside at the time of the fire, which took roughly three hours to contain.

In all, 22 firefighters responded to the call, as well as one police officer and a two person ambulance crew.

Initial reports indicate the fire started due to an electrical short in the attic above the kitchen. The fire is estimated to have cause $25,000 in damages to the home and another $2,000-$3,000 to its contents.