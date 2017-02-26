Watch: Kansas lake gets restocked with 7,000 pounds of trout

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Trout fishing suddenly has gotten better at a Kansas lake.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that workers from Crystal Lake Fisheries of Ava, Missouri, on Saturday released about 7,000 pounds of trout into Lake Shawnee near Topeka.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department spokesman Mike McLaughlin said the annual fish release was started by former parks director and county commissioner Ted Ensley.

McLaughlin says fishing at the lake was halted Saturday and will resume at 6 a.m. March 4, giving the trout a chance to acclimate to the water and disperse through the lake.