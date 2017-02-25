Teen jailed for alleged attempted first-degree murder in Salina shooting

SALINA- Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting in Saline.

Police arrested Brooklyn Edward McKnight, 19, in connection with a shooting that took place in the Executive Plaza parking lot Thursday.

McKnight faces first-degree murder charges, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

According to authorities, 22-year-old Tyler Reinbold was shot once in the stomach and once in the calf.

Reinbold was sent to the hospital in critical condition but was stabilized. At first, authorities say Reinbold was uncooperative. Police were able to make the arrest after further questioning.

Witnesses reported a blonde female fleeing the scene and authorities say the investigation is still open.