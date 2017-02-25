Man jailed without bond in Kansas shooting death

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — A Joplin, Missouri, man is jailed without bond as a suspect in the shooting death of a man at the victim’s home in southeast Kansas.

The Cherokee County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Saturday that the body of 22-year-old Tyler Ryan Myers outside of his home Friday night in Baxter Springs.

Investigators arrested 20-year-old Wesley Smith at the scene on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter. The sheriff’s department says formal charges are expected within days.

Mindy Butterfield, 20, also from Joplin, was arrested on suspicion of marijuana distribution and is free on bond.