March recitals, theatre performances and art events showcase student and faculty talent alike at Kansas State University

Don’t miss Mozart’s last opera, guest performances, gallery walks with alumni and more at Kansas State University in March.

The following events, sponsored by the McCain Performance Series, Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art,and theSchool of Music, Theatre, and Dance, are all free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

• Prepare to network, brainstorm and have fun when the Beach Museum of Art presents “Aesthesia” beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the museum. The event will showcase a variety of ways technology can create compelling visualizations, video games and short stories.

• Slawomir Dobrzanski, K-State professor of music, will present a piano recital at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in All Faiths Chapel.

• Country and bluegrass megastar Kathy Mattea and guitarist Billy Cooley bring “The Acoustic Living Room” to the Wareham Opera House at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, as part of the McCain Performance Series. Tickets are available at the McCain Auditorium box office, online at k-state.edu/mccain, or by calling 785-532-6428.

• Homeschool Tuesday will be 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Beach Museum. The theme is “Shine a Light on Color.” Homeschool families are invited to participate, with sessions for early elementary and upper elementary offered. Cost is $3 dollars per child, and $1.50 for military families. Reservations are required. Call 785-532-7718 or email klwalk@k-state.edu for reservations. Children must be accompanied by an adult. If you need to cancel your reservation let the museum know for its waiting list.

• A horn recital will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, in McCain Auditorium’s Kirmser Hall by guest artist Chris Miertschin.

• K-State’s Women in Music Concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, in All Faiths Chapel.

• The Beach Museum of Art will offer a Gallery Walk with Lee Penner, K-State College of Veterinary Medicine alumnus and subject of a current museum exhibition, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the museum. Penner is featured in “Kansas Veterinarian at Work: A Portrait by Tom Mohr,” which is on view at the museum through June 17.

• Dervish, a music group from Sligo, Ireland, is bringing traditional Irish music to the McCain Performance Series at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Wareham Opera House. Tickets are available at the McCain Auditorium box office, online at k-state.edu/mccain, or by calling 785-532-6428.

• K-State Opera and K-State Theatre will present Mozart’s last opera, “The Magic Flute,” at 7:30 p.m. March 9-11 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at McCain Auditorium. Tickets are available at k-state.edu/mtd/tickets or by calling 785-236-8638.

• The K-State Chamber Orchestra presents its farewell concert from 7:30-9 p.m. Monday, March 13, in All Faiths Chapel before leaving for performances in Ireland.

• Join Curtis Gulledge, workshop clinician from C Sharply Management, for a lecture-recital on spiritual and gospel music at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in McCain Auditorium’s Kirmser Hall.

• Death-defying martial-arts prowess will be on display by Shaolin Warriors at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in McCain Auditorium as part of the McCain Performance Series. Tickets are available at the McCain Auditorium box office, online at k-state.edu/mccain, or by calling 785-532-6428.

• Amy Rosine, associate professor of voice, will present a voice audio recital at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, in All Faiths Chapel.

• The General Student Recital for March will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16, in All Faiths Chapel.

• Alison Robuck, oboe instructor, will perform a recital 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, in McCain Auditorium’s Kirmser Hall.

• The K-State Jazz Bands will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, in Forum Hall at the K-State Student Union.

• Artists and scientists alike will take part in the K-State LASER Series, curated by art faculty member Carlos Castellanos. Starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Beach Museum of Art, the Leonardo Art Science Evening Rendezvous, or LASER, will hold informal presentations and conversation with an audience. For more information, visit dxmedialab.org/activities/laser.

• Amy Rosine, associate professor of voice, will present a faculty recital at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan.

• The K-State Jazz Combos will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in the Little Theater at the K-State Student Union.

• “SpringDance ’17,” which features K-State dance faculty’s choreography performed by K-State students, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, in McCain Auditorium. Tickets are available at k-state.edu/mtd/tickets or by calling 785-236-8638.