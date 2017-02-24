K-State’s 40th anniversary cattle Legacy Sale scheduled for March 3

Kansas State University’s Animal Sciences and Industry Department will host the Legacy Sale on Friday, March 3 at the Stanley Stout Center in Manhattan. This marks the 40th anniversary of the student-managed sale.

This year’s offering includes 43 Angus, 12 Simmental and 13 Hereford yearling bulls as well as 46 bred registered females and two heifers. The bulls to be sold rank in the top 20 percent of all three breeds designated for calving ease, weaning weight and end product merit.

Also featured in the sale are four American Quarter Horse Association ranch performance horses. Visit www.asi.ksu.edu/legacysale to view the sale catalog and lot videos and to request a sale catalog.

Prior to the sale will be the 104th Annual Cattlemen’s Day. New K-State President Richard Myers will kick off the event sharing his vision for the university. Barry Flinchbaugh, K-State professor emeritus, will share his thoughts regarding agriculture policy in a new federal administration. Both presentations will set the stage for the rest of the day with the theme of “Beef Cattle Economics Trilogy: Beef Industry Outlook, Drivers of Profitability and Better Use of Farm Management Budgets.”

The cost to attend Cattlemen’s Day 2017 is $20 if paid by March 2 at noon or $30 at the door. There is no charge for students. Online registration is available at Upcoming ASI Events. For more information visit www.KSUBeef.org or contact Lois Schreiner at 785-532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.

Following the Cattlemen’s Day sessions and prior to the Legacy Sale, attendees are invited to K-State’s new Beef Purebred Unit dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. The new unit is located adjacent to the Stanley Stout Center at 2230 Denison.

On March 2, the evening before Cattlemen’s Day, Richard Janssen will be honored as the Stockman of the Year at the 47th Annual Stockmen’s Dinner at 6 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Manhattan. A separate registration, $50 per attendee, due Thursday, Feb. 23 is required for the dinner. Information can be found online at www.found.ksu.edu/rsvp/asi or by contacting Charla Henry at 785-532-7093.