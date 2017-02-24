Indictment against man accused in KC terrorist attack plan

KANSAS CITY -A federal grand jury returned an indictment Thursday charging a man for his role in planning for a terrorist attack in Kansas City, according to Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

Robert Lorenzo Hester, Jr., 25, Columbia, MO., was charged in a two-count indictment for his role in making preparations to launch a terrorist attack with persons he believed were members of ISIS, but who were actually undercover law enforcement agents.

Hester, who was the sole subject of this undercover investigation, remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Hester is a U.S. citizen who was born in Missouri. He was enlisted in the U.S. Army for less than a year, receiving a general discharge from service in mid-2013.

Count One of the federal indictment alleges that, from October 2016 to Feb. 17, 2017, Hester attempted to provide material support or resources to be used in preparation for, and in carrying out, the use of weapons of mass destruction.

Count Two of the federal indictment alleges that, from October 2016 to Feb. 17, 2017, Hester attempted to provide material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization, knowing that ISIS (the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham) was a designated foreign terrorist organization that engages in terrorist activity.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, FBI agents undertook a review of Hester’s publicly available posts on multiple social media accounts in September 2016. FBI employees using undercover identities communicated with Hester via social media, texting and personal meetings on several occasions. When Hester arrived for a meeting with an undercover FBI employee on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, he was arrested.

Dickinson cautioned that the charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.