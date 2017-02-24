Hundreds of acres consumed in rural Kansas fire

GRAY COUNTY- A blown electrical transformer is being blamed for a large grass fire in rural Gray County on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews were called just after 4p.m. to the blaze 3 miles southwest of Ingalls, according to Gray County Rural Fire Coordinator Rex Beemer.

Dry conditions along with 40-mph winds allowed the fire to spread very quickly. It grew to over 2 and one half miles long and three-quarters of a mile wide and consumed almost 500 acres of CRP grass, wheat stubble, trees, irrigation equipment and telephone poles.

Fire crews from Gray, Haskell, Ford County and Garfield township had the fire under control by 8p.m., according to Beemer. There were no injuries.

On Sunday, a wheat stubble, CRP grass fire consumed over 800 acres north of Montezuma, according to Beemer.