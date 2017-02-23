Riley County Arrests February 23

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers reseponded to an injury accident at Tuttle Creek Blvd. and S. Dam Rd. on February 22, 2017 at approximately 7:30 AM. When officers arrived on scene, they found that a red 2002 Ford passenger car, driven by Craig Asebedo, 38, of St. George, Kansas was struck by a white 2005 GMC SUV driven by Westyn Claar, 16, of Manhattan. Asebedo was transported to Via Christi for treatment. Neither Westyn or his passenger, his 11 year old sister, reported any injuries. Asebedo was issued a citation for failure to yield at a stop sign.

Brian Havens, 37, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on February 22, 2017 at approximately 11:15 AM. Havens was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Havens’ bond was set at $5 ,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Becky Walton, 37, of Wamego, Kansas, was arrested in the 1600 block of Fair Ln. on February 22, 2017 at approximately 2:00 PM. Walton was arrested on a Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Walton was given no bond, and was not confined at the time of this report.

Laura Snyder, 43, of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on February 22, 2017 at approximately 2:35 PM. Snyder was arrested on a Harvey County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Snyder was given no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Jared Lampe, 39, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1400 block of Poyntz Ave. on February 22, 2017 at approximately 5:35 PM. Lampe was arrested on a deserter/absentee wanted by the ARmed Forces detainer. Lampe was given no bond, and was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 900 block of Laramie St. on February 22, 2017 at approximately 10:45 PM. Officers listed Alan Simecka, 59, of Manhattan, as the victim, when he reported that an unknown suspect took his black Specialized mountain bike. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $850.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for rape and aggravated criminal sodomy in the southeast section of Manhattan in the early morning hours of February 23, 2017. Officers listed a 25 year old female as the victim when she reported she had been raped by a male known to her on February 20, 2017. Due to the naure of the crimes, no additional information will be released.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.