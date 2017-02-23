Manhattan AGLOW Lighthouse Testimony Time Next Saturday

The Manhattan Aglow family has many stories of God’s leading and saving Grace through the struggles of our lives.

This coming meeting on Saturday, March 4, you’ll have the chance to hear from those who have experienced the Good Shepherd’s hand as He has led them through despair into the light with Him, where Hope springs anew.

You will be inspired as you hear of His faithfulness and love that always wait for us in life’s hard places. You won’t want to miss this special meeting!

Refreshments will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Living Word Church on 2711 Amherst Avenue in Manhattan.