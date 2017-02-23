Gown Town 2017 This Sunday

Looking for a great new dress for an upcoming event? Look no further than Junior League of the Flint Hills’ second annual Gown Town fundraiser this Sunday, February 26th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton in Manhattan.

Gown Town delivers a solution to affordable, gently-worn dresses for all types of occasions: prom, military ball, homecoming and even bridal. Average dress prices range from $10 to $30. A dress for every girl, every budget, with accessories, jewelry and shoes.

Entry is $5.00 per person, and tickets are on sale now at J-L-Flint-Hills.org or available at the door.