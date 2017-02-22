Unger Complex ceremony and reception today

The Unger Complex dedication ceremony and reception will be 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Ballrooms A and D at the K-State Alumni Center. Remark s will begin at 4 p.m.

Speakers at the event will include Cindy Bontrager, vice president for administration and finance; April Mason, provost and senior vice president; Jon Wefald, university president from 1986-2009; and Mel Chastain, director of the Kansas Regents Educational Communications Center at K-State from 1988-2007.

The entire K-State community is invited to attend.