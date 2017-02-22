Shanklin recognized as icon of education

Ingram’s magazine has selected Carol Shanklin, dean of the Graduate School and professor of dietetics, as one of its Icons of Education for 2017.

Ingram’s announced its selections in the February 2017 edition. The annual list recognizes top-tier educators in the region.

The article notes Shanklin’s career has included research on food safety, biosecurity and process improvement in food-service operations, alternative approaches to waste management and helping foodservice operations reduce food and packaging waste.