Shanklin recognized as icon of education

Ingram’s magazine has selected Carol Shanklin, dean of the Graduate School and professor of dietetics, as one of its Icons of Education for 2017.2017-feb-20_1544_05-shankli

Ingram’s announced its selections in the February 2017 edition. The annual list recognizes top-tier educators in the region.

The article notes Shanklin’s career has included research on food safety, biosecurity and process improvement in food-service operations, alternative approaches to waste management and helping foodservice operations reduce food and packaging waste.