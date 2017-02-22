Salina Bicentennial Center gets new sponsor, name

SALINA – The City of Salina Wednesday announced the rebranding of the Bicentennial Center as the TONY’S® Pizza Events Center.

The renaming, announced during a press conference, is part of a new 15-year agreement with a subsidiary of long-time Salina employer, The Schwan Food Company



“We’re really excited to be aligned with TONY’S Pizza, a brand that is engrained in Salina’s culture and history,” said Spectra’s Ron Rideout, general manager of the TONY’S Pizza Events Center.

“We’re creating a great fan experience in Salina, and we’re fortunate to work with the people from Schwan to further enhance it.”

As part of the multi-year deal with a Schwan subsidiary, the TONY’S Pizza Events Center will rebrand the concession areas, bring refreshing changes to menus with help from Schwan, and launch a new mobile-friendly website in the coming weeks.

The name change takes effect immediately and all new facility branding is expected to be in place by the end of spring 2017