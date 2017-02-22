Riley County Arrests February 22

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers with the Riley County Police Department filed a report for theft in the 600 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on February 21, 2017 at approximately 4:10 PM. Officers listed Hobby Lobby as the victim when 2 suspects took a large amount of jewelry from the store without paying for it. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,225.00. The items were recovered and returned to Hobby Lobby.

