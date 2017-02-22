Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Stolen Log Splitter

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is working a reported burglary in which a log splitter was stolen. This crime was reported to have occurred in the 9000 block of Cozy Grove Road, rural Westmoreland KS.

The victim reported the log splitter was stolen from a detached garage. The stolen log splitter is described as a Huskee brand, has wheels and can be towed behind a vehicle. It is red in color and has a Briggs and Stratton gas engine on it. It is valued at over $1000. It is believed to have been taken from the garage between the 28th of January and the 9th of February 2017.

If you have any information regarding this theft or any other crime please contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353.