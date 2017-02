Manhattan Town Center will provide a donation of Girl Scout Cookies to the soldiers of Fort Riley during the 10th annual Operation Sweet Treat.

The Girl Scouts will be located in mall’s Center Court on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the community is invited to purchase a box or two of cookies to be included in the delivery.

Manhattan Town Center will distribute all cookie donations to the USO and Fort Riley soldiers deployed overseas.