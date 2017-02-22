Kansas man dies after train hits pickup

SUMNER COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Sumner County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Ford Ranger driven by Rex A. Pyeatt, 64, Mulvane, was traveling eastbound on East 120th Avenue North near the K15 intersection.

The driver failed to yield to a southeast bound train.

Pyeatt was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Senter Smith Mortuary. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

The Conductor and Engineer on the train were not injured.

Trooper Chad Crittenden says it’s unclear if the man saw the train coming as he drove into the path of the train.

The railway crossing on a gravel road is marked with signs but has no other warning signals.